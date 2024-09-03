Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

