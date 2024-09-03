Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 12,390 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

