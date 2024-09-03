Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,667 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of SJW Group worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 184.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 760.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

