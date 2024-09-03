Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 567 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Terex worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 351,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 11.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 26.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

