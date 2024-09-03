Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,517 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.61.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

