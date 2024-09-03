Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,363,589.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.5 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

