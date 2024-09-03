Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $148.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

