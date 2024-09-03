Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

JOUT stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $370.32 million, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.