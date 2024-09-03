Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Science Applications International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

