Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 12,555 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

