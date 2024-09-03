Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 16,161 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

