Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,935 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

