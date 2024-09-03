Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 342 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 14.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of 3M by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 58.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 179,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 66,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

