Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,813 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.98.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

