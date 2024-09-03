Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SilverCrest Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

SILV stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.20.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

