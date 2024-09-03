Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,489 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Hudson Technologies worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.