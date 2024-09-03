Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in August

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

