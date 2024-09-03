Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.47

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.47 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 115.55 ($1.52). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 115.55 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,881 shares traded.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £71.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,777.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.47.

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.