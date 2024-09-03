Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,347 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 97,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,161 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.00 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

