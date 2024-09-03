Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 154,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 430,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

