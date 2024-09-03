Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

