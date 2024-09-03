Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

