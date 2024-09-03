American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6,002.3% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in American Express by 210.3% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $258.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average is $233.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.