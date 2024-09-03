American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 35.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in American Tower by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.19. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

