Analysts Set GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Target Price at $95.00

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.