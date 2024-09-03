Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of APLS opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

