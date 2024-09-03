AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Short Interest Update

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

APPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $3,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,080 shares of company stock worth $31,475,001. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

