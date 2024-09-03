Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 182.9% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 75,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,003 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

