Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56,794 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,383 shares of company stock valued at $30,906,970. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

