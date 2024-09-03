Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 222,372 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

