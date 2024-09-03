Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $253.18 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

