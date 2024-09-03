Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

