Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 147,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

