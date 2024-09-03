Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,875,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

