Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $523.21 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $523.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.35 and a 200-day moving average of $463.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.