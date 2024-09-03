Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PNC stock opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.