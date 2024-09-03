Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSMR opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.