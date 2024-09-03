Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 628 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE MET opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

