Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,996 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,996 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

