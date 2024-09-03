Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 679 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

USXF opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

