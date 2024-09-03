Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,166 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,560,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

