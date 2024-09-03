Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

