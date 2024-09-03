Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $353.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $42,196,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

