ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15,367.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKF opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

