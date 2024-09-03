ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,966.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 422,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 408,492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 833.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 108,683 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

