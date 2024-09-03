ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.86

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and traded as high as $19.63. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 29,300 shares changing hands.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $715,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.