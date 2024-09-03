Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average is $153.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

