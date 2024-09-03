Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $66,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,424.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 509,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4,604.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 435,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 426,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

