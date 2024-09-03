Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,750 shares of company stock worth $56,105,818 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $364.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.72, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $378.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.