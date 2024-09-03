Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAB. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Babcock International Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 585.80 ($7.70).

BAB opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.74) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 521.30. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,601.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 369 ($4.85) and a one year high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,562.50%.

In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.96), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,747,648.95). In other news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.96), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,747,648.95). Also, insider John Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($65,220.25). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

