Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAB. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Babcock International Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 585.80 ($7.70).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Babcock International Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,562.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.96), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,747,648.95). In other news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.96), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,747,648.95). Also, insider John Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($65,220.25). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.